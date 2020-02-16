Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,380,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $317.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.85 and a 200 day moving average of $298.87. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

