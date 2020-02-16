Brokerages Expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of DKS opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.