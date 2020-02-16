Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) VP Sells $272,210.00 in Stock

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Caci International stock opened at $275.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.91. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Caci International by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,544,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caci International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,931,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

