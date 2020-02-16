Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $12.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

CSTE stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 148,792 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,154,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.