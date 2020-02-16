California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 180,200 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 2,704,543 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 707,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.84 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.