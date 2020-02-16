California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 46,057 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of United States Steel worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.07. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.