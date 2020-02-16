California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.40% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

CHEF opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

