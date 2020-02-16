California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 22,344 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

