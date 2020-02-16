California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,314 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workiva by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 95,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 172.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Workiva Inc has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WK shares. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.