California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Great Western Bancorp worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

GWB opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

