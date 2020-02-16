California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 948.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 1.53% of Invacare worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter.

IVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is -4.72%.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

