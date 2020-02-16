California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNS stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $76.78.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

