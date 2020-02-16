California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.53 Million Stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 112.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 2,986,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HNI by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of HNI by 260.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 82,110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HNI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1,546.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 71,978 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HNI stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. HNI Corp has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,966.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.