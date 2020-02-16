California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of American Assets Trust worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAT stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

