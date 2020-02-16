California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of Rambus worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $490,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

