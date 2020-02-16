California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,628 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Magellan Health worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Magellan Health Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

