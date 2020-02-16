California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

CTRE opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

