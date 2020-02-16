Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,142 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $138.29 on Friday. CDW has a 1-year low of $90.53 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

