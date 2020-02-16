Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,701 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

