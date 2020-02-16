Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,757 shares of company stock worth $12,117,546 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

