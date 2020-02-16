Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $81.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $81.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17.

