Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $392.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.98. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $309.10 and a 1 year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

