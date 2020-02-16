Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,108,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,758,000 after buying an additional 80,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter.

DLR stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

