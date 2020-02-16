Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.