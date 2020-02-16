Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth $4,181,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth $728,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth $176,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 95.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VGR opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Vector Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

