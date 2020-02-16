Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $6,024,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth about $523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $10.95 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

