Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.