Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 337.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Global Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $206.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

