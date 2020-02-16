Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE:TRI opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

