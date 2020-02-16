Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 97,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

