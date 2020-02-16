Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,689 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.19.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day moving average is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

