Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,209 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

