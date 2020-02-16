Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,244 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

