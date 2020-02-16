Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 658.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,841 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 299,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,307,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 559,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $40.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

