Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 203,268 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,252 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $160.40 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $160.43. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

