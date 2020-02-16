Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,377 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Entergy by 497.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 640,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after acquiring an additional 524,428 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Entergy by 866.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 422,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,620,000 after acquiring an additional 379,031 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $134.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

