Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,031 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

