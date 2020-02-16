Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.