Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,157 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in IQIYI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 371,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in IQIYI by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in IQIYI by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of IQIYI to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

