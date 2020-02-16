Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 81,117 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 610.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Eckhart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

