Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 781 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,172,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,634,000 after buying an additional 159,071 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $43,316,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of PLNT opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $86.46.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.