Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.57.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $148.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

