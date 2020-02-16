Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,755 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.