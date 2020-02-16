Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 273.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH opened at $41.09 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

