Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

EXPE opened at $122.80 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

