Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.22 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,701 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

