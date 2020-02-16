Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 178.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,803 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $26.24 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

