Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.62 Million Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

OGS opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

