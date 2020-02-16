Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,777 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HFC opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

