Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317,336 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 298,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $104,276,000 after purchasing an additional 256,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

